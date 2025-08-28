SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 95848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $907.45 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SpartanNash by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

