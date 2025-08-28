Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $460.60 and last traded at $458.14, with a volume of 11175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $457.50.

Winmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Winmark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2,358.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Winmark by 2,478.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Winmark by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

