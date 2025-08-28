Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. Bath & Body Works updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.45 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.600 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.