Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. Bath & Body Works updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.45 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.600 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 87,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

