Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.06 and last traded at $125.14, with a volume of 59481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Autoliv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $1,029,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 84,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

