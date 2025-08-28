Hanover Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Hanover Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4,711.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 117,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.