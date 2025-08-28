15,843 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW Purchased by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 578,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after acquiring an additional 155,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 362,888 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,003.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,305,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,323 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

