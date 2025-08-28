Hanover Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Hanover Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,094,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $179.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $180.41. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

