Hanover Advisors Inc. Buys 10,999 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

