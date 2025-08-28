Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Hanover Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.9% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $139.65.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.