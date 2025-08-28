Heights Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.39 Million in REE Automotive Ltd. $REE

Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 899,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. REE Automotive comprises about 1.2% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 6.47% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in REE Automotive by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REE. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

REE Automotive Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.