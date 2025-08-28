Heights Capital Management Inc. Invests $31.17 Million in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,091,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,174,000. Plug Power accounts for 15.6% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Plug Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.