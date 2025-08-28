62,406 Shares in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. SL Green Realty makes up 4.5% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $56.87 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 560.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -572.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

