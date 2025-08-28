Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,340 shares during the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for 2.5% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,446 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,056,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 481,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

PEB stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

