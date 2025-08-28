Tema Etfs LLC Raises Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2%

FICO opened at $1,422.56 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,552.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,749.17. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.