KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Acquired by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $888.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $959.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $904.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,889 shares of company stock worth $17,257,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

View Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.