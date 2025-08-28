Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

