Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK is Tema Etfs LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $573,034.38. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,368 shares of company stock worth $2,871,129. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.8%

ROK stock opened at $349.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

