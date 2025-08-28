Tema Etfs LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $912,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,596.10. This trade represents a 31.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,975 shares of company stock worth $4,244,214. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

