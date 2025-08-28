Tema Etfs LLC Sells 12,934 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Tema Etfs LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,221,000 after acquiring an additional 402,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,688 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,970,000 after purchasing an additional 328,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,877,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,795,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $199.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

