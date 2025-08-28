Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.66 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.8% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.