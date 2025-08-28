Tema Etfs LLC Sells 31,703 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Tema Etfs LLC decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,703 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,403.92. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,900. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,296 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

