Tema Etfs LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 146.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 152.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Copart Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

