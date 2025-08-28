Tema Etfs LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 389.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Vernova by 20.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $623.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 150.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.29 and its 200-day moving average is $446.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.77 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

