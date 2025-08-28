TD Capital Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $461.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $465.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.