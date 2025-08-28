Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 1,770,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,627,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.41.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

