TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,668,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

