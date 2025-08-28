TD Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.67 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

