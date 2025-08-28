Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

