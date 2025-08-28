TD Capital Management LLC Buys 90,335 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,335 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,816,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,483,000 after buying an additional 390,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,002,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,150,000 after buying an additional 147,343 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,608,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 600,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPLD opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

