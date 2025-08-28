Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Embecta Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Embecta has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Embecta had a net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 2,100.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Embecta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Embecta by 28.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

