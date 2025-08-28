Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,230,000 after buying an additional 897,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 700,168 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

