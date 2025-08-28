TD Capital Management LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.