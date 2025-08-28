TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,989,000 after buying an additional 1,677,459 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,873,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after buying an additional 532,598 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,346,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.60 on Thursday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $694.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

