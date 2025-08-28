HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 5.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 81.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $86.90 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

