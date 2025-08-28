Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 304,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 233,865 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,107,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

