Huber Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $617.03 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

