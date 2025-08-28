Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 214,000 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for 1.8% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,191,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Olin by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 569,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 405,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

