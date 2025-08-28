Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

