Huber Capital Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 3.5% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after buying an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $164.15 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.