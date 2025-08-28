ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

