Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 138,100 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 771.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 1.1% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $51,179,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $50,082,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $42,037,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,001,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,699 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $39,501,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.