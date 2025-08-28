Huber Capital Management LLC Takes $154,000 Position in First Northwest Bancorp $FNWB

Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNWB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Northwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.