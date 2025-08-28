383,200 Shares in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Bought by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,182,000. H World Group makes up 13.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of H World Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth $189,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in H World Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in H World Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in H World Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 570,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 104,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

H World Group Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 480.0%. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.46%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

