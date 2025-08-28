NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij Sells 8,269 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 8,269 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $205,567.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,900. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

