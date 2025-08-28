Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) EVP Mary Jayne Crocker Sells 9,314 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $149,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 192,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,040.95. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Jayne Crocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 1,332 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $21,618.36.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 100 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

