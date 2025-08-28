ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,605. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRAK opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ReposiTrak

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ReposiTrak by 7.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ReposiTrak by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 383,283 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReposiTrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReposiTrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.