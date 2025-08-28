Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Henry Slack Sells 2,913 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Slack sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $100,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,716.16. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $260.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 355.13% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -0.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alico by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alico by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

