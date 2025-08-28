MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 2.1%

MAST opened at GBX 137 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £584.10 million, a PE ratio of -13,700.00 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.41. MAST Energy Developments has a one year low of GBX 5.20 and a one year high of GBX 168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Venter bought 1,926,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £77,040. 27.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

