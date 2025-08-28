QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,200. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $79.67 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 3,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

