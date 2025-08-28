Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) CIO Acquires $185,000.00 in Stock

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) CIO Gregg Honigblum acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,800. This trade represents a 357.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sintx Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SINT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.60.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.59%.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.
